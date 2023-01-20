Roe v. Wade at 50: Stanford Faculty on the Constitutional Right to an Abortion, Overturned with Dobbs

On January 22, 1973, the right to a legal abortion became a federal constitution right in the United States with the Supreme Court’s decision Roe v. Wade. That right was overturned on June 24, 2022 with the Supreme Court’s Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization decision, which upheld Mississippi’s ban on abortion at 15 weeks of pregnancy and ended the federal constitutional right to abortion in the United States. Here, we revisit Stanford Law School faculty members commentary on Roe and Dobbs, with discussions touching on the rationale of the Dobbs decision, states’ rights, and possible unintended consequences of the decision.