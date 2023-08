On August 9, 2023, Mary L. Smith, the president of the American Bar Association (ABA), announced the creation of the Task Force for American Democracy, co-chaired by former Federal Judge J. Michael Luttig and former Secretary of Homeland Security Jeh Charles Johnson, to examine ways to ensure an enduring American democracy. Stanford Law School Dean Jenny S. Martinez was among the 31 members appointed to the task force.

