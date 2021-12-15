California Burning

Rediscovering Native Practices

Big Basin Redwoods, California’s oldest state park, was devastated by the August 2020 CZU Lightning Complex Fire, which incinerated 97 percent of the park. While many of the ancient redwoods managed to survive flames, which reached an estimated 100 feet, the damage to some trees is telling.

“When you look at the fire scars on a typical redwood tree in Big Basin, you’ll see signs of fires every five to 10 years up to about the year 1870. And then there are no burn scars until 2020,” says Wara.

Wara explains that the burn scars on the giant redwoods in Big Basin Redwoods State Park disappeared in 1870 for two reasons: The Native Americans were forcibly removed from their lands while the practices of cultural and controlled burning of the undergrowth in the forest were prohibited by both the state and federal governments. Compared with the thick, overgrown forests of today, California’s forests looked markedly differently in the 1800s.

“You could ride a horse through the forests of the Sierra Nevada. There were open meadows under giant, very mature conifers. There were long lanes and open pathways through the forests,” describes Wara.

Mounting evidence suggests that California’s massive wildfires release far more harmful smoke than the cultural burning once practiced by Native tribes.

Students in the practicum have been exploring regulatory obstacles to an expansion of cultural and prescribed burning in California and began developing a simplified air-quality health benefits model to estimate the potential public health and economic advantages of better fuels management. They’ve met with several guest speakers, including Bill Tripp, deputy director of eco-cultural revitalization for the Karuk Tribe’s Department of Natural Resources and an advocate for a return to controlled burns—for environmental as well as cultural reasons.

“Bill explained that without cultural burning, the reeds that members of the Karuk Tribe use to weave baskets don’t grow properly, and the acorns that many people use to make a staple food become infected with insects. So, controlled burning of the forests is important to their livelihoods and traditions too,” explains Ada Statler, JD/MS ’22 (BS ’18).

Statler and other law students have been exploring potential new policy approaches to streamlining the approval process for prescribed burning projects. Unlike wildfire emissions, prescribed fire is regulated, requiring burn permits and sometimes lengthy environmental reviews under the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA).

“We’re working to lower some of the burdensome obligations that come with CEQA while maintaining the protections of CEQA,” says Statler. “It’s a delicate needle to thread.”

Wildfire Smoke Deaths

But a shift to better forest management is a long-term goal, and high fire risk won’t disappear overnight.

“Even if we had a radical management change, it is going to take many years to get the forests back to some semblance of health,” Sivas says. “In the meantime, we need to focus as a state on not just lowering emissions, but also reducing California’s vulnerable exposure to wildfire smoke,” Wara notes.

Wildfire smoke is not only contributing significantly to carbon dioxide emissions but is now also considered a serious health threat. Stanford research co-authored by Wara estimates that 2020’s massive wildfires may have caused up to 3,000 deaths from smoke exposure via fine particle pollution.

And this is where PhD students from computer science and earth sciences enrolled in the Smoke practicum come in. With experience in atmospheric modeling and machine learning, they can build models to help the team assess various scenarios—for instance, the health effects of smoke in air over a 10-year span when there have been prescribed burns compared to periods with few prescribed burns and massive wildfires.

“This kind of modeling hasn’t been done before. And it’s very important,” says Wara. “The health dangers of wildfire smoke are very, very serious. One of the biggest and least well-known risks is to pregnant women and their unborn babies. We are seeing significantly higher miscarriage rates and premature births during smoke events in California. We need to find ways to lessen the severity of big, smoky wildfires. It really is an existential issue for the state.”

The Brunt of Smoke Exposure

Hardest hit by the impact of wildfire smoke are the Central Valley’s agricultural regions—and outdoor workers.

“These communities are just getting hammered by smoke from the big wildfires,” Sivas says.

The Clean Air Act regulates industrial emissions—not wildfire smoke—and yet research by Wara and his co-authors shows that smoke from megafires threatens to unwind decades of progress toward improved air quality.

While the long-term goal is building forest resilience through ecologically appropriate management, Sivas suggests we need to protect affected communities in the short term. For instance, analysis coming out of the policy practicum may provide empirical support for directing resources toward air-filter systems for public schools and low-income residences in vulnerable communities.

And on the forest management side, Sivas believes that resources are most effectively spent on protecting homes from fire risks and on prescribed burning and vegetation removal in and around at-risk forest communities, rather than continuing to log in remote landscapes. “Money raining down from Sacramento isn’t necessarily the answer,” she says. “If there is no leadership in a policy direction, it will get spent on what it is already being spent on.”

During last summer’s Dixie Fire, much of the Feather River watershed, which feeds California’s second-largest reservoir at Lake Oroville, burned. Thompson sees the state’s water resilience as directly tied to the health of its forests—and its native fish.

“Fish in a river are similar to canaries in a coal mine,” says Thompson. “Declining fish numbers are a sure sign of an unhealthy waterway. For anyone interested in how climate change might negatively impact us in the future, the first place to look is water.”

Unhealthy waterways, drought, and climate change are impacting the state, leading to—and the result of—more frequent and intense wildfires. Thompson says that curbing global carbon emissions is “exceptionally important” but that some warming is already baked into the system. That means California will need to act quickly to adapt and apply solutions, drawing upon the state’s best scientists and experts.

To that end, the Smoke team is preparing to brief California legislative and executive branch staff, as well as California congressional staff about their findings. It’s the kind of proactive research the state will need more of as it confronts rapidly escalating water and wildfire challenges amid rising global temperatures. SL



Diana Leonard is a science journalist and frequent contributor to the Washington Post.