Fighting for the Future of Indian Law

When the U.S. Supreme Court heard oral arguments last fall in a controversial case challenging a law requiring states to make every effort to place Native children who have been removed from their homes with members of their family, tribe, or another Native nation, dozens of Stanford Law School students and faculty had gathered to listen to the live audio.

The case, Brackeen v. Haaland, was called at 7:02 a.m. Pacific time, but the SLS contingent was wide awake. They each had an interest in the outcome. Some of the listeners are Native American themselves and have relatives or friends who can recall when their children were forcibly removed from their homes and tribes before the law in question, the Indian Child Welfare Act (ICWA), was passed in 1978. Professor Gregory Ablavsky solo-authored amicus briefs for the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals and the high court in support of the federal government in the case. First-year students in Professor Elizabeth Reese’s discussion group had been studying ICWA and the underlying lawsuit for weeks. Professors Pamela S. Karlan and Jeffrey L. Fisher and students in the Supreme Court Litigation Clinic represented the Navajo Nation in the matter and most of the group had been present when Reese, Ablavsky, Karlan, and Fisher mooted the lead attorney for the tribes supporting the law.

The Supreme Court upheld the law in a 7-2 decision on June 15, but the case was just the latest example of the high stakes for long-standing principles of tribal sovereignty in this country.

The campus listening party was pedagogical in nature—it was the first chance for most of the 1Ls present to study a statute and see it debated at the highest court in the land. But the gathering was also a show of community for Stanford’s growing American Indian and Indigenous Law program, led by Ablavsky and Reese. The area gained real traction in 2015 with the hiring of Ablavsky, the first Stanford professor with expertise in the field; Reese joined the faculty in 2021 as the first American Indian professor. Today the program encompasses everything from studying Indian law in the classroom to working on behalf of tribes in policy practicums. The students and faculty gathered on November 9, 2022, weren’t just listening to the oral arguments—they were invested in the case. Reese, a scholar of American Indian tribal law, federal Indian law, and constitutional law, is a citizen of Nambé Pueblo. She brought donuts for the occasion.

“I had nothing like this when I was in law school,” says Reese, whose Tewa name, Yunpoví, means Willow Flower. “I couldn’t have dreamed of anything like this Indian law program. We were sitting there in the room listening live when the justices referenced some research that Professor Ablavsky had done. It was very cool.”

Changing Course

The term Indian law often encompasses two broad categories: tribal law and federal Indian law. Tribal law is exactly what it sounds like—the laws and governing mechanisms that each of this country’s 574 federally recognized, sovereign Native nations have created for themselves since before the creation of the United States. Federal Indian law, on the other hand, refers to laws enacted by the United States to govern relations between the U.S. and tribes.

When Ablavsky arrived at SLS, the law school’s clinics were already working for and with tribes, including on important environmental,

religious liberty, and educational matters, and there was a community of Native students and their allies, represented by the Native American Law Students Association (NALSA). But, while some faculty incorporated tribal issues into their curricula, courses dedicated to Indian law were taught only every few years by visiting professors or adjuncts.